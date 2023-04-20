The United Nations says it is concerned that more than 50 children, some of whom are of school going age, are among the group of refugees camping outside its offices in Brooklyn, Pretoria since 2019.

The group fled their countries of origin due to socio-economic and political tensions.

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that over 100 asylum seekers, mostly refugees from the DRC, Burundi, South Sudan, and Kenya camping outside the United Nations offices be evicted and sent to the Lindela Refugee Centre in order to be processed for deportation.

Attempts by Home Affairs officials to offer them free transportation to Lindela have failed as many refused to go, saying they would rather die on the doorsteps of the UN offices.

UN spokesperson Laura Padoan says, “It’s extremely concerning that many of the children have been out of education and that’s why living on the street on a public area where children don’t have access to the education that they need is not any kind of (a) solution.”

VIDEO | Over 100 asylum seekers camping outside UN offices in Pretoria to be evicted: