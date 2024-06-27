Comrades Marathon sacks Ann Ashworth as Operations manager

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Comrade’s Marathon Association (CMA) has sacked Ann Ashworth as Race and Operations manager.

Ashworth, who was appointed only last November, posted on her social media account that the CMA felt that she lacked the necessary leadership and race management abilities.

Ashworth, who won the race in 2018, received praise for positive changes to this year’s race which included changes to cut-off times which benefited backmarkers, and the increase in prize money for the winners.

But there have also been complaints about traffic congestion, the late arrival of buses and a shortage of goodie bags, amongst others.

Implying that there’s been tension between her and the CMA board, Ashworth says that the decision to get rid of her didn’t come as a surprise and that her offer to resign on three occasions had not been accepted.