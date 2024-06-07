Comrades Marathon runners vow to produce nothing less than fireworks

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Comrades Marathon elite runners have vowed to produce nothing less than fireworks in Sunday’s race, the 49th up-run since the ultra-marathon’s inception in 1921.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to line up at the Durban City Hall on Sunday morning for the grueling challenge of 85,91 kilometres to Pietermaritzburg.

All top runners will be aiming for a podium finish on Sunday in Pietermaritzburg to clinch the prestigious title as comrades champion.

Back-to-back down run champion, Tete Dijana, who set a new down-run record in the men’s race last year, is back to defend his title. Hot on his heels was second-placed Piet Wiersma from the Netherlands.

Both runners say they are prepared for the challenge the up-run holds.

“I am going to run my own race. I am not going to run other people’s race. I am also expecting to win the up-run because I don’t have an up-run title. It’s for Edward Mothibi’s title to defend. So, I am going to make a hatrick,” says Dijana, Comrades Marathon defending champion.

“Last year, I was also a favorite in my mind despite nobody giving me a chance. With these expectations now, personally, that will not make any difference. I have done the best training of my life. I have also done six weeks training in Kenya. I am definitely hungry for the race,” says Piet Wiersma, Comrades Marathon elite runner.

Defending champion in the women’s race, Gerda Steyn says she hopes lady luck will be smiling on her on Sunday.

Gerda, who is the holder of both the up and down-run records is the favorite to take the title.

“I really hope to finish on Sunday with a big smile on my face. I think to just do some small gesture like smiling means a lot to so many people out there supporting. It shows that it’s just a normal human being who is achieving something big, and it also shows my appreciation to everyone who is supporting and will be cheering on Sunday. I am hoping I can do the same again when I cross the finish line with a big smile,” says Gerda.

Other top contenders say despite having the underdog tag, they plan to give Gerda a run for her money.

“I think everyone that lines on the start line always have winning at the back of the mind. It’s the ultimate goal for any race and particularly, for the Comrades Marathon. I think we are all competitive and we do want to win. But there is just one winner,” says Caitriona Jennings, Comrades Marathon elite runner.

“Though this will be my first up-run. I am hopeful that the training that I have put in recently will see me through. All my preparations went accordingly. I will be one of the top finishers come Sunday,” says Jenet Mbhele, Comrades Marathon elite runner.

Other runners to watch are Edward Mothibi, who will be defending his 2019 up-run title and local Bongmusa Mthembu, who won the race three times with victories in both the up and down run.

In the women’s race, former winner Alexandra Morozova from Russia is another favorite alongside Adele Broodryk, who finished second last year and became one of the few to have broken the magical six-hour barrier.