Runners who have entered this year’s Comrades marathon say they are happy the race is back to its traditional June date.

Twenty thousand runners have entered this year’s race.

Last week, the Comrades Marathon Association opened a three-day entries window. The CMA said they have reached their target of 20 000 entries.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu of the Manguzi Athletic Club, who will be running for fourth Comrades, says he hopes to improve on his time last year.

Mthembu says last year runners had fewer races to qualify for comrades as it was immediately after the lockdown.

“The decision to move back the Comrades Marathon to the month of June was a music to my ears because the month of August is very hot. Last year, it was my third Comrades Marathon, but I struggled a lot because of heat and I remember we were coming from COVID-19. Many races were canceled (and) that had an impact on my trainings. This year, we got plenty of races that are Comrades Marathon qualifiers. I think I am going to use them as my trainings because I am always busy during the week and I can’t run long distances. I think this is going to be my best Comrades Marathon.”

