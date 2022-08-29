The Comrades Marathon Association will host the prize giving ceremony in Durban on Monday morning after a memorable return of the event after the COVID 19 pandemic.

Russian athlete and Comrades Marathon women’s race winner Alexandra Morozova will not receive her winnings pending a court case due to take place in November.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled on Saturday that Morozova could run after she successfully lodged an interdict against the Comrades Marathon Association.

However, Morozova’s legal team is expected back in court in November to argue that she is eligible to claim her prize money.

The winner of the men’s race was South Africa’s Tete Dijana.

He said he would not be leaving his current job as a security guard. He is yet to decide what to do with his R260 000 in prize money.

“I do not know what I can say, but coming to that, I won’t leave my job. I will keep on working, trying to balance what I have with what God gave me today. I do not know, but I think I should have an advisor on what I should do. It really changed my life a lot, “Dijana said.

Meanwhile, North West Premier Bushy Maape has congratulated Dijana on his victory.

Former winner, Edward Mothibi, who is also from the province, came in second. Adel Broodryk was third in the women’s race. North West communities are celebrating the sterling performances of their athletes.

Spokesperson, Brian Setswangbung says Premier Maape is proud of the three.

“He took a leave a few months ago to intensify his preparation for the Comrades marathon. Premier Maape maintains that Dijana’s story personifies tenacity. Premier Maape said hot on the heels was Edward Mothibi, who also hails from Mahikeng at Magogoe village, Mothibi was the male defending champion of the comrades marathon. Maape also take the time to congratulate Adel Bruderyk from Potchefstroom, who obtained third place in the women’s marathon.”

Comrades Marathon continues to attract increasing interest