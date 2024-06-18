Complaints investigated and outcomes communicated: IEC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says all complaints relating to the elections have been investigated and the outcomes have been communicated back to the parties who lodged them.

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi addressed any confusion surrounding the recent update to its results dashboard for the national and provincial elections held last month.

The update was made to accurately reflect the regional strength of political parties, ensuring fair representation.

The uMkhonto weSizwe party challenged the outcome of the national and provincial elections.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s party has turned to the Electoral Court, where it has filed an urgent application to have the election results set aside.

“The results that were announced and the seats announced on the 2nd of June have not changed. What has happened in the intervening period is that for the purposes of clarity, we have changed the manner in which we project the public facing results to make it simpler for people who want to access the results. We have combined the votes for a party on a regional ballot as well as the votes cast for that party on a national compensatory ballot and added them together. Before it was a mission to navigate our system because a person only got the result for the National Assembly and had to go and drop down and look for the results for the region in respect of an election for the National Assembly,” says Sheburi.

Video: 2024 Elections – IEC clarifies election results misconception