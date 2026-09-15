Community runners take to the streets in honour of Tsontso

Residents of Kempton Park and neighbouring communities gathered in Rhodesfield on Tuesday afternoon for a memorial run in honour of 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo.

Fondly known as Tsontso, Moselakgomo’s body was found in Rhodesfield on Saturday, after she did not return from her afternoon run the previous Thursday.

Organised by Penny Letsoalo, the run started near a hotel Moselakgomo passed while out jogging.

Letsoalo says runners made their way to her home in Mustang Street and then to the area where her body was discovered.

They held prayers, lit candles and observed a moment of silence.

“The purpose of today’s run was to honour her and honour her memory. I did not know Elizabeth personally, but I’m also residing here in Rhodesfield, extension 1. And upon hearing the news, you know what, I got numb, like I got so emotional and I was having anxiety about this whole thing.”