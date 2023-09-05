Scores of foreign nationals have been forcefully driven out of Ntwane Village near Dennilton in Limpopo.

Community members in the area are accusing them of witchcraft and performing outlandish rituals.

Angry residents went on a campaign, evacuating foreign nationals from their houses on Sunday. The whereabouts of the displaced foreign nationals are currently unknown.

Concerned residents Lucas Boroko and Refiloe Madisa say they reported the alleged action by foreign nationals, but police did not act.

“I just woke and I was looking through the kitchen window I saw two women throwing the baby up in the air and catching it as if they were playing with ball. I approached them and they told me they came through the back entrance. They apologised and walked away. We have lot of foreigners here without papers, we did not have any problem with that but people are being robbed, some are doing rituals in people’s yard without asking them. They just jump the fence so we say in this area we don’t want that.”

SABC’s attempts to get comment from police were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, legal expert, Advocate Edward Masindi says accusing another person of witchcraft is illegal.

“The law provides that imputing anyone to have committed witchcraft is not allowed. It goes against the grain of the provision of equality as well as the bill of rights. Anyone who accuses any other person of witchcraft is therefore liable to be charged in a court of law and ultimately if found guilty they can be fined or get a direct imprisonment depending on the judgment of the court.”