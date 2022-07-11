Community leaders in Sweetwaters in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands are calling for calm after the shooting incident that claimed the lives of four people at a tavern.

During this incident that occurred at the weekend it is alleged that unknown armed men entered the tavern, fired shots killing the four and injuring eight others .

The motive for the attack remains unknown. Ward 3 councillor in the Msunduzi Municipality , Skhanyiso Makhaye has revealed that prior to this incident there were random shootings in nearby areas.

Makhaye is calling for calm and for community members to work with police. “The levels of crime are in the increase in this area , we are calling for police intervention, in the past these incidents were reported in areas such as Dambuza and Imbali townships. there used to be random shootings, we are calling on police to pay more attention in this area, we have experienced such incidents in the past here at Vulindlela area, these incidents are now starting to increase , police need to pay more attention and deal with these crimes.”

A serires of Tavern Killings over the weekend

Meanwhile, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele is visiting the community of Nomzamo, Orlando East where 15 people were killed in another tavern shooting over the weekend. This comes a few days after Cele attended the “symbolic mass funeral” of eNyobeni Tavern victims who also met their death at a tavern in East London, Eastern Cape.

VIDEO | Police Minister, General Bheki Cele in Soweto Following the Tavern Mass Shooting: