The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the North West says it is investigating complaints relating to the lack of service delivery and exposure to an unhygienic conditions in the community of Kanana.

The residents say they asked the Commission to intervene because they want their issues solved.

“Our problems include incomplete RDPs, constant water cuts, sewerage spillage on the streets,” says one resident.

Another resident says, “We have a problem with the Department of Health, they always tell us that there’s shortage of ambulances. When someone dies in our area, we struggle a lot. Crime is also a big problem; the police also say there’s shortage of pick up vehicles. I want the Human Settlements Department to know that I also need a house. I’ve been waiting for years.”

Department has 120 days to respond

Meanwhile, the Commission’s Advocate, Oarabile Gaoraelwe says investigations are under way and are waiting for the Provincial Department of Health to respond.

He says the Department has been given 120 days to reply and will be subpoenaed in they fail to do so. He adds that they had a meeting before with the MEC of Health as well as the Premier in a stakeholder engagement to ensure that they are made aware of the issues or the complaints that the Commission has received.

“The complaints are now with our office where we are going to investigate further for the Department to respond to us that’s when the Commission will subpoena the Department to come and do a hearing whereby they will be responding to some of the issues and complaints raised by the community members in the North West,” explains Gaoraelwe.