Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The principal of Karabo Primary School in Soweto, Rose Tshibasa says the community has been robbed of two young learners who had the potential to contribute meaningfully to society.

She was speaking at the funeral service of six-year-old Leon Jele and four-year-old Neo Khang at the Naledi Community hall in Soweto.

The two children died last week, allegedly after consuming biscuits from a local shop. She has urged parents to avoid giving children money but rather prepare lunch boxes for them to take to school.

“Your children buy things you know nothing about. They buy poison, things not meant for their bodies. They are buying things that make them high in the morning, they are vomiting and having stomach aches. When you ask them what you ate, they ate sherbet. When you ask where they bought it, they say at “my friend “. We grew up with lucky boxes. Let’s give them lunch boxes. Our schools give children freshly cooked food every day.”