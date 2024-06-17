Community fuming after a two-year-old boy was hanged in the E. Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Xholora in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape is fuming after a two-year old boy was hanged allegedly by his mother’s boyfriend.

It is alleged that the 35-year-old boyfriend forcefully took the child where he was later discovered dead at a nearby field not far from the home.

He is due to appear in Stutterheim Magistrates Court tomorrow where residents are expected to picket outside demanding that he does not be granted bail.

Family Spokesperson, Babalwa Goroleki says the incident has left them heartbroken.

“We have truly lost here. We are struggling to sleep at night. We now have to prepare for a funeral and we are struggling to make ends meet as a family we are heartbroken. He should be denied bail,” says Goroleki.