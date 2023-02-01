Phoenix Child Welfare is urging communities to end the silence and to confront the cycle of child abuse after allegations of child abuse emerged following the death of an eight-year-old girl from Trentcroft in Phoenix north of Durban.

The child died last week after sustaining third degree burns while she was locked inside a tuckshop for hours.

Director of the Phoenix Child Welfare’s Aroona Chetty says social workers are investigating the matter.

‘We were were very saddened to hear about this because this matter came to use after she got burnt and my social worker has been investigating and even visited her in hospital. I know in the weekend she died some how. I was really upset about this. We don’t want any child to have to go through this. If neighbours and the community are aware of the children that are abused, they need to call the police or call the child welfare,” says Chetty.

VIDEO: Crimes against children a huge concern: