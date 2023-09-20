Communities must create conducive environment for learning: Gwarube

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has urged communities and stakeholders to increase efforts to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

This comes as learners, teachers and non-teaching staff head back to school for the third school term after a three-week-long break.

Gwarube has urged everyone to support schools and avoid disruptions that could negatively impact learning outcomes.

She says, “We know how critical this term is as it is the final one before learners sit for their final exam in the last term. We are asking communities to aid us in making sure that learners are at school and that we make sure that we utilise this short term to ready them for this critical exams.”

“We cannot do this alone as the department, we can only do it with the assistance of stakeholders, of SGBs, of parents, in ensuring that learners are in classrooms with teachers and they are receiving the quality education that they need,” Gwarube adds.

