The Western Cape’s MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen has called on communities to come forward with information on individuals involved in the killing of law enforcement officers in the province.

This comes after two police officers were shot and killed in two different incidents in Cape Town. A 36-year-old sergeant based at the Elsies River Police Station was shot while driving in Site C in Khayelitsha and later died in hospital and a sergeant based at Nyanga killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire in Mandela Park in a suspected robbery.

Allen says the killing of police officers in the province is disheartening.

“It is disheartening. It is saddening that two of our officers were brutally killed in this particular way and since January, up until today, it has been four officers that we have lost, that were off duty at the time, but four too many. We would never want to lose any of our SAPS or law enforcement officers in this particular way, and we have called upon resident to make any information available so that these perpetrators can ultimately be brought to book. It is very disheartening indeed.”