The bill seeks to provide the transfer of communal land to communities by giving ownership of land rights amongst other things.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says the Communal Land Tenure Bill is ready to be tabled in parliament for legislative processing.

The bill seeks to provide the transfer of communal land to communities by giving ownership of land rights amongst other things.

Briefing the portfolio committee on Agriculture and Land Reform, Acting Director General on Land Tenure Administration, Terries Ndove, says the department is now awaiting for the inputs of other stakeholders before the envisaged piece of legislation is brought to parliament.

“In terms of progress, the bill is ready. However, there are a number of consultations that need to be done specifically with the traditional authorities as well as Cogta before the bill can go further. However, in terms of the commitment of the department, this bill will be tabled in the current financial year.”