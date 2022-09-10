Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland who was in attendance at the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III, says the new monarch has a daunting task in following the example of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She described the feeling of having their first meeting without Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seventy years we have had the grace of having Her Majesty the Queen. There was a feeling of sadness because she was no longer our sovereign Queen – she’s gone, but also a feeling of sombre anticipation that the new king was about to have a whole burden now passed on to him,” said the Secretary General.

The flag at the Tower of London has been raised until 13.00 tomorrow (Sunday 11 September) to mark the proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/kT878uUGLT

— The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) September 10, 2022



Charles was proclaimed the new British King in a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

After the trumpet fanfare, the public proclamation was made on a balcony by the Garter King of Arms, David White.

“The prince, Charles Phillip, is now, by the death of our late sovereign memory, become our only lawful and rightful lead, Lord Charles the third. By the grace of God of the United Kingdom, of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and his other realms and territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith to whom we acknowledged,” proclaimed the Garter King of Arms.

There were cries of “God save the King” and the national anthem was played before the new king was cheered by the Coat string guards.

His Majesty The King gives a personal declaration at today’s Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed King Charles III. ⚫ https://t.co/lZ6yrT9Y0Y pic.twitter.com/phalp3gxTo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

Inside the Palace throne room, the King addressed the gathering of around 200 of the most senior figures in British society, including six former British Prime Ministers.

“I’m deeply aware of this great inheritance and the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which has now passed on to me. In taking up these responsibilities I should strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding the institution of government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands.” said the king in his speech.