Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee says it is on track to finalise the Protection of the Constitutional Democracy against Terrorists and Related Activities Amendment Bill, next week.

It is one of several pieces of draft legislation that Parliament is processing to tighten laws around terrorism and crimes related to it.

This follows the regulatory body, the Financial Action Task Force’s notice that it had identified gaps in how the country dealt with money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups, saying this could lead to the country being grey-listed.

Legislation is one aspect that will be considered when the task force makes a decision on South Africa’s greylisting status in February next year.

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson says, “Even though some political parties have reserved rights, all participated, took views from all perspectives, no stakeholder can say we neglected them, allowed sufficient time, extended time for public consultation.”

VIDEO: Public Hearings on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill on October 26, 2022:



US terror alert

Last week, Parliament’s International Relations and Co-operations Committee Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said President Cyril Ramaphosa should have taken a firmer stance in his response to the United States (US) terror alert recently.

Mahumapelo said this when the Department of International Relations and Co-operations led by the Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini appeared before the committee.

Mashego-Dlamini and some officials appeared virtually before the committee to brief it about various bilateral meetings and the strengthening of relations between the US and South Africa.

The US embassy warned of a possible attack in Sandton, Johannesburg, late last month.

Mahumapelo said there should have been immediate communications between the two countries first, before the US announcement about an alleged planned terror attack.

“A week ago we saw an announcement by the US Intelligence without following the South African protocol in dealing with such complex matters of security, pronouncing that there is going to be some serious security situation in Sandton. We have seen the response by the President’s office. We have also seen the response by the Intelligence. I don’t know whether it’s a sufficient response or not. I think one of the things that was supposed to be done was either an immediate call by the President to the US President or by our Minister to the US counterpart or some formal meeting between South Africa and the US somehow. If it has taken place or is in the pipeline, I apologise if it has escaped my radar.”

VIDEO: Ramaphosa says US terror alert in SA is unfortunate:



Additional reporting by Mercedes Besent.