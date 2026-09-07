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Committee moves to regulate Spring Day splashing

  • A person seen splashing water.
  • Image Credits :
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SABC News

Gauteng Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety member Dr Bandile Masuku says the committee will engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that water splashing during Spring Day celebrations is regulated.

This follows the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Refilwe, east of Pretoria.

Commuters were also left stranded after two buses were vandalised during the celebrations.

Motorists, pedestrians and delivery workers were among those targeted.

Masuku says when people celebrate such occasions, they should not violate the rights of others.

Masuku says, “We will be engaging with the authorities particularly the provincial commissioner and the metro police departments in order to be able to bring about interventions in regulating the celebrations of the Spring Day, in particular in protection of human rights, protection of the property, in protection also of the dignity of the citizens, in particular that those who don’t want or have not consented to celebrate spring day in a manner which other people have.”

Related video| Spring Day water-splashing: Harmless fun or public harassment?

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