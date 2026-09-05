Committee backs Vanara as Acting IDAC Head, demands image rebuild

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development says the Acting Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Head must prioritise the rebranding of the institution’s image.

Xola Nqola was reacting after the appointment of Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Advocate Andrea Johnson resigned from the position following her testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Nqola says the trust and the integrity of IDAC is critical. “Part of what he must prioritise as Acting Head in IDAC is to rebrand the image of IDAC to the public opinion. You recall that the legal convictions of the public is that IDAC has been compromised and has been infilitrated by criminal syndicates,” says Nqola.

WATCH | Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara has been appointed acting head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) until the position is filled permanently. pic.twitter.com/b3oX6YMsuf — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 3, 2026

RELATED VIDEO | IDAC Briefing | Changes, restoration and reviews at IDAC



African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart says the appointment of Advocate Vanara is a good choice as he is able to withstand political pressure.

“I served with Advocate Vanara when he was the evidence leader at parliament for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and for the state capture at Eskom. He has vast experience at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the asset forfeiture unit and we believe that he will bring those skills to stabilise IDAC,” says Swart.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Dr Mmusi Maimane says they welcome the appointment of Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara as acting IDAC head. However, Maimane believes that the position ought to be filled permanently given the current problems facing IDAC.

“As BOSA, we welcome the decision. It is an acting position and therefore when you are in a war you want to ensure the post is converted to a permanent position sooner and that the right candidate is then put on the table so that we ensure that we put command and control so that the decisions are taken are permanent,” says Dr. Maimane.

RELATED VIDEO | IDAC | Who is Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara?

