Members of Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee have agreed to give the Minister Pravin Gordhan another chance to appear before them.

Gordhan was scheduled to respond to the former Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi’s allegations that the minister was involved in the formation of the consortium that won the bid to buy 51% of South African Airways.

Gordhan sent a letter to the committee saying a doctor had advised him not to fly.

The Committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa says they are disappointment at Gordhan’s failure to appear before the committee .

Magaxa says, “There’s one thing that we cannot avoid, if we follow the process objectively, we were supposed to be done with this matter a long time ago and the minister has been responsible for this delay. Therefore suspicions are wrong as they they are unjustifiable in this instance.”

VIDEO: Pravin Gordhan asks for another extension:

