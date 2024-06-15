Commissioner Masemola to address parade for KZN police deployment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will address a parade of Public Order Police members to be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Tshwane SAPS Academy in Pretoria. This will be the fourth deployment of police officers to the province since May, as part of the SAPS post-elections operation.

The first group of more than 200 police officers was deployed early in May, while the second contingency of over 300 officers was deployed during the elections. Another 300-strong Public Order Police cohort was sent to bolster policing operations in the post-election phase.

This latest deployment comes amid fears of threats of violence despite KZN being relatively stable thus far.

Masemola says during previous deployments that this forms part of the police’s operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.

