Commission yet to receive official update on Khan’s medical condition

Madlanga Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the Commission has not been officially informed about the health status of suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Feroz Khan.

Michaels’ comments follow reports that Khan has been re-admitted to hospital. Khan, who was scheduled to testify before the Commission in July, was shot days before his appearance.

Michaels adds that Khan’s legal representatives have not formally informed the inquiry of any developments.

Khan was previously admitted to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg in critical condition following an attempted assassination in June.

WATCH| UKZN’s Professor Nirmala Devi Gopal says it was expected that Major-General Feroz Khan would use every avenue avalaible to ensure that he does not apear before the Madlanga Commission. This comes after reports that Khan has been re-admitted to hospital in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/LTaS0dhelW — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 30, 2026

RELATED VIDEO | Feroz Khan’s hospital readmission entirely predictable: Prof Nirmala Devi Gopal

