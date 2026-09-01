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Commission orders independent medical assessment for Feroz Khan

Suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Feroz Khan.
  • Suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Feroz Khan.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has ruled that the postponement of suspended deputy Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan will proceed, subject to certain conditions, including a process similar to that adopted in the matter involving North-West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Justice Madlanga says an independent medical practitioner should be appointed to assess Khan’s medical condition.

Furthermore, Khan’s medical condition must be disclosed to the Madlanga Commission, while the detailed medical information underlying that condition will remain confidential.

Justice Madlanga has also directed that a firm deadline be set for Khan to file his outstanding statement, rejecting any indefinite delay.

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