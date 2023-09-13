Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the newly appointed Commission of Inquiry into the Marshalltown fire tragedy has been given six months to submit a report on all the possible causes of the fire.

Seventy-seven people were killed and more than 50 others injured when the derelict building caught alight last month.

The Commission of Inquiry will be chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Sisi Khampepe.

It is is expected to begin its work from the 1st of next month.

Lesufi briefed the media in Johannesburg on the Terms of Reference for the Commission of Inquiry.

“The reason is for to have the necessary power to subpoena and protect and the legal framework to help us deal with this situation. We don’t want political representation. The aim is to help investigation all potential factors. A complete and comprehensive to mitigate the chances of something similar happening again,” Lesufi explains.

On Monday, Gauteng MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo in partnership with the City of Johannesburg Metro visited Marshalltown fire survivors.

The purpose of the visit was to donate packs and sleeping bags to the affected residents.

The City of Johannesburg has provided temporary accommodation for the victims.