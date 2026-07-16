Commission hears Secret Service funds allegedly used for sex worker

The Madlanga Commission in Pretoria has heard that allegations involving Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo include claims that Secret Service Account funds were used to buy a replacement laptop and pay a sex worker.

This was after a laptop belonging to Major General Philani Lushaba was allegedly stolen.

The allegations form part of the criminal investigation into the alleged misuse of Crime Intelligence funds and an alleged cover-up involving senior SAPS officials.

The Commission also heard that a Police Inspectorate report, which IDAC investigator Brian Padayachee criticised, found that the original complaint contained vague and unsubstantiated allegations that could not support criminal charges.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo put it to Padayachee that the focus should not be on shortcomings in the original docket, but on the allegation that Crime Intelligence funds were used to replace the laptop and pay a sex worker.

“So that is the substance of it. Not whether the original docket, there are discrepancies in the docket, there are statements missing, there are this and that and that, because that’s not what is referred to IDAC. What is referred to IDAC is abuses at Crime Intelligence. One of them is this specific incident where there’s this cover-up. It’s as simple as that.”

The Commission has also heard that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde, allegedly referred Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams’ complaint to IDAC Head, Advocate Andrea Johnson.

The complaint was in connection with the alleged misconduct of SAPS senior members. The referral by Nkabinde was made on 11 November 2024.

The evidence emerged from emails read into the record by evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello. The commission traced the chronology of events that ultimately led to the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other accused.

Padayachee is continuing his testimony before the commission where he is being led in evidence by Sello.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 141 | Thursday, 16 July 2026

