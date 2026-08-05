Commission hears claims of plot to set up Masemola on perjury charge

The Madlanga Commission has heard allegations that former Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, had planned to set up suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola so that he could be charged with perjury later.

IDAC State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy says Johnson instructed investigators not to inform Masemola about an investigation into the vetting of certain crime intelligence officials before he appeared before Parliament.

According to Ramsamy, the alleged intention was to allow Masemola to make false statements to the Portfolio Committee on Police so that he could be charged with perjury later.

“And so, obviously, at some point there was talk about if he lies at the portfolio committee – but this is well after … I think this is in February or March, and this was just between Padiyachee myself and Mr Perumal – where if he lies, we can at least charge him for perjury. He would have lied to a committee of Parliament, which in itself is an offence. So, the plan was to set him up. In essence, those were the instructions, ‘don’t tell him, let him go and lie so that he can be arrested and charged’,” explained Ramsamy.

Today’s proceedings in the stream below: