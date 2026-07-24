Commission hears Carrim’s condition is dynamic, subject to change

The Madlanga Commission in Pretoria has heard that North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s treating doctor has described his condition as dynamic and subject to change.

This is according to his legal counsel, Kameel Prehmid, who is arguing for Carrim’s testimony before the Commission be postponed indefinitely.

Carrim has allegedly been unable to return to the commission since suffering a heart attack in April this year.

Prehmid told the Commission that Carrim’s treating doctor has proposed providing updates under oath every two weeks on his health and whether he is fit to testify.

“But what the treating doctor says is that the position of my client is dynamic and it is subject to change, and that’s why one of the things that the treating doctor himself proposes is to account to the commission under oath once every two weeks to update the commission regarding the client’s position and whether he can or cannot testify.”

Madlanga Commission | Suliman Carrim’s postponement application being heard: