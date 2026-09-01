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Commission criticises Lebeya over failure to act on cocaine probe

Madlanga Commission sitting.
  • Madlanga Commission sitting.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission has criticised former Hawks national head Dr Godfrey Lebeya for failing to act on findings pointing to possible negligence and misconduct in the storage of a 541-kilogram cocaine consignment at Hawks premises in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission heard that, despite reports recommending further investigation and possible disciplinary action, Lebeya did not initiate disciplinary proceedings or ensure that the recommendations were implemented.

Lebeya, who concluded his testimony for the day, is expected to return to the commission on Wednesday for further cross-examination.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi said responsibility for the failure to act ultimately rested with Lebeya as head of the Hawks.

“The dereliction of duty or the failure to execute on the outcome of an investigation that you mandated falls squarely on you and nobody else. That’s my view about this.”

VIDEO| Madlanga Commission proceedings on 01 September 2026:

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