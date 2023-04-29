Comic book fans and gamers have descended on the Cape Town Convention Centre for the City’s second day of the four-day Comic Con.

The sold-out event features dress-up competitions, gaming arenas, elaborate installations and celebrity interactions.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says members of the public have responded positively to the event.

Smith says, “To be here and see all the comic art, the e-sport, the gaming, the board games, the cosplay and the artists working in artist alley, all of this is really amazing. This is great for our economy, about 35 000 people in the City earn a living out of events. We’ve got a big ecosystem that benefits many other related industries and it just seems to be growing and growing.”