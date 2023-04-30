Organisers of Comic Con Cape Town say the event has been a huge success. The sold-out gathering, which started on Thursday, has seen comic book fans, fantasy movie enthusiasts, gamers and artists converge on the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The event included over 200 exhibitions and panel discussions.

A world of fantasy… where fans can live out their passions and play dress-up as their favourite comic book or movie characters.

“I grew up with Harry Potter and I’m still waiting for my Hogwarts letter (laughs),” says one fan.

Another one explains, “Draco Malfoy was one of my favourite characters in Harry Potter and when we said we are going to dress up I said I will go as Draco Malfoy because I don’t believe anyone will come as Draco Malfoy.”

The event also offered professional cosplayers an opportunity to compete at a global level.

Cosplayer, Caitlin Mittelmeyer explains, “There is a daily comp that happens everyday for a few people who just want to give it a tryout and then there are the regional champions, where you go in for pre-judging they go into your costume in-depth and they judge you on that, finals are today and I am in the finals.”

Organisers say the first fully-fledged Cape Town event has surpassed expectations, with tickets selling out two weeks ago.

Managing Director, of Comic Con Africa Carol Weaving, says, “As an inaugural event it’s been fantastic but we are actually got a little surprised, we had 26 000 people, we sold out two weeks and so it made us realise next year we need more space, to build up and make it bigger so more of our fans and people who want to come to comic con can attend.”

For local artists and writers, a perfect networking opportunity.

Self-published Author, Caleb Gumbo says he enjoyed attending the event to meet like-minded artists.

“I like to write stories like slice of life with superpowers. That’s kind of like my main inspiration and coming to comic con is just a great idea because I get to meet other artists, other authors I get to network with them and I get to just find people who might enjoy my story.”

Digital Artist, Jodi Uys says, “This is our very first time exhibiting ever in a convention hall anyway, and it just opened our eyes so much to what you can expect and really see behind the scenes because we have both guests and buying stuff from comic con but now we see it in a completely different light and we have met fantastic people.”

Merged with Comic Con, the Cape Town International Animation Festival, offered an insight into South African artists’ prowess in the artistic genre.

Cape Town International Animation Festival, Director, Dianne Makings says she enjoyed sharing her work with others.

“It’s a niche industry but we are one of the top producers of animation, our craft, our technique, our quality is very very good. The unfortunate thing is that a lot of local people don’t get to see it, so what I love about this partnership with Comic Con is that we get to show local animation to delegates who would not necessarily get to see it on their tv screens.”

Over 20 000 patrons attended the event.

Comic Con is taking place at the Cape Town Convention Centre: