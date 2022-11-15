Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames..

The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host’s face was burned, but Leno’s eye and ear were not severely damaged.

Leno confirmed the news to Variety, saying in a statement, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline (petrol) fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”