Colours of northern lights phenomenon visible in San Antonio sky

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The dazzling colors of the northern lights illuminated the skies over San Antonio on Saturday as the largest geomagnetic storm in two decades, triggered by solar flares, produced spectacular displays of the phenomenon.

The northern lights in San Antonio, TX pic.twitter.com/kwMEo9JUWS — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) May 11, 2024



Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, was seen at lower-than-normal latitudes across the United States during the evening of Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Northern lights illuminate the Vancouver sky due to a geomagnetic storm, increasing their visibility pic.twitter.com/eiLRoiJhlE — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2024

According to the National Weather service the geomagnetic storm will continue through the weekend with additional opportunities for onlookers to view the colorful and majestic show in the sky.

Y’all…Northern lights visible from Spring Branch (just north of San Antonio, TX)! This is because of the strongest solar storm in 20 years. Best viewing is away from city lights, and it’s easier to see through your phone than with the naked eye!#KSATweather pic.twitter.com/k7GnUagIBa — Sarah Spivey (@KSATSarahSpivey) May 11, 2024