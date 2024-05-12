sabc-plus-logo

Home

Colours of northern lights phenomenon visible in San Antonio sky

  • Northern lights make a rare southern appearance
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The dazzling colors of the northern lights illuminated the skies over San Antonio on Saturday as the largest geomagnetic storm in two decades, triggered by solar flares, produced spectacular displays of the phenomenon.


Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, was seen at lower-than-normal latitudes across the United States during the evening of Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to the National Weather service the geomagnetic storm will continue through the weekend with additional opportunities for onlookers to view the colorful and majestic show in the sky.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES