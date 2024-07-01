Pregnant woman airlifted to hospital after accident in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A seven-month-pregnant woman has been airlifted to the nearest hospital following a crash between two vehicles on the R617 at Mpopohomeni in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Roland Robertson, said the patient required advanced life support treatment.

Robertson says one other person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for further care.

“EMS paramedics crews were dispatched to the R617 at Mphophomeni for a motor vehicle accident. On arrival, it was found that two vehicles were involved in a collision, with one of them rolling multiple times. A seven-month pregnant mother was found to be in critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. A decision was made on the scene to call in a medical helicopter to airlift her to a Level One trauma hospital for further care. One other person sustained minor injuries and was also treated on scene before being transported to the hospital for further care. Authorities were in attendance.”