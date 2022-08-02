The slain Collins Chabane Mayor has been laid to rest at Shikundu outside Malamulele in Limpopo. Fifty-six-year-old Moses Maluleke who was affectionately called ‘Big Moss’ was also the African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary in the Vhembe region.

He was gunned down two weeks ago at his home by three armed men. Two men have been arrested for his killing. The third suspect is still on the run. Maluleke’s family spokesperson Humphrey Mugagula says inadequate security provision from government exposed Maluleke to his killers.

“There’s a saying that the power of the crocodile is in the water. Now here is the person who is being hijacked from outside and have to run to hide to his house. And then you find that when he arrived to his house, there is nothing, no protection. So the issue of security needs to be looked at and also to be improved because it was really compromised and then we felt as a family that we have been undermined by the very same government which our brother was working for,” says Mugagula.

Meanwhile, ANC chairperson in Limpopo Stanley Mathabatha has reaffirmed the province’s support for party President Cyril Ramaphosa as the party gears for its national elective conference in December.

Mathabatha was speaking at the funeral service of Maluleke. He says the province’s stance against the step aside resolution doesn’t translate into a withdrawal of support for Ramaphosa’s second term as ANC president.

“As a province, we may have differences on the issue of step aside with our President. I’m not saying we have differences, I say we may have but that does not in any way change our support to President Matamela Ramaphosa. It does not change our support to President Matamela Ramaphosa and I’m not making another pronouncement. People must keep it just like, we will continue supporting our president,” says Mathabatha.

VIDEO: Funeral service under way for Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke