The EFF’s newly elected chairperson in Mpumalanga Collen Sedibe retained his position for a third term at the Provincial People’s Assembly which was held this weekend. Sedibe got an overwhelming support from voting delegates to lead the party as chairperson. He received over four hundred votes against Stan Hlatshwayo.

Sedibe says the EFF will ensure it achieves its mandate of removing the ANC from power in the province. Over seven hundred delegates participated in the 3 day Mpumalanga’s EFF provincial peoples assembly.

Delegates elected their leadership of choice to lead the party for the next five years. Rhulani Xebi is the party’s deputy chairperson and Jackson Malatjie is the newly elected provincial secretary.

Congratulations to the EFF newly elected Mpumalanga Provincial Command Team top 5 with the Chairperson Collen Sedibe, Deputy Chairperson Rhulani Qhibi, Secretary Jackson Malatjie, Deputy Secretary Ntsako Mkhabela and Treasurer Nomaswazi Nkambule#EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly pic.twitter.com/CJnzjNe956 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 17, 2022

The People’s assembly has also discussed a plan to approach the 2024 general elections. EFF is an official opposition in Mpumalanga. The delegates have discussed issues of growing the party, and some delegates have welcome the results.

The newly elected leadership is aimed at uniting the party to focus more on socio-economic challenges facing the people of Mpumalanga.

Sedibe says the renewed mandate gives them an opportunity to work hard.

“We must reach every corner across the province. Every was in all four hundred voting wards to ensure that we strengthen branches and make sure that the 2024 elections are a watershed election. Do or die”, says chairperson Sedibe.

The party’s president Julius Malema has applauded the newly elected leadership and commended the delegates about the level of discipline. Malema says an incident free peoples assembly is what is expected from members of the EFF.

“It is not all about your personal glory but about a principle you hold even when it doesn’t emerge, you just say okay, we will see it next time”, says Malema.

The EFF president has urged all delegates to go back to their wards and work hard to ensure it recruits more party supporters ahead of the 2024 general elections..

Watch EFF conference here: