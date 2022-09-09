Western Cape MEC of Social Development Sharna Fernandez says collective action to raise awareness around Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) must be taken in order to prevent it.

The province today commemorated International FASD Day with the message: ‘No amount of alcohol is safe during pregnancy.’ FASD is caused when alcohol is consumed during pregnancy. Children born with FASD have some form of permanent brain damage, presenting as developmental delays, learning and behavioural problems.

Fernandez has called on communities to address the problem, he said it is important that everyone including fathers should assist in addressing the FASD by sharing information and no amount of alcohol is enough during pregnancy.

In 2020 research suggested that South Africa had the highest prevalence of FASD in the world which was more than 14 times the global average. The Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR) researches on information on FASD in South Africa.

International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day: