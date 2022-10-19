The families of two Boksburg police officers killed in the line of duty last Thursday have called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

29-year-old Constable Khotso Malahlela and 45-year-old Sergeant Vusimuzi Batsha were responding to a complaint of unnatural death in the Boksburg area when they were accosted by three men. The officers were waiting for a mortuary van to arrive on the scene, when they were disarmed and killed.

Friends, colleagues and family paid tribute to the fallen men in blue at a memorial service in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

A hymn to comfort the grieving souls, who came to pay tribute to the officers who were brutally murdered. Constable Khotso Malahlela joined the police force three years ago and at 29 years old, his life was taken. His younger sister – an emotional Palesa Malahlela paid a moving tribute.

“He always made me feel safe, his smile could light up the room, He had a bubbly personality. He was confident, he saw me when I opened my eyes and he saw my first footsteps. To mommy’s firstborn son, mwaah!”

Sergeant Vusimuzi Batsha leaves behind a wife and three children. Batsha family representative Amos Mkhwanazi calls for justice.

“It is so painful to lose such young men who have children. We lost someone who dedicated his life to the force. Bheki Cele you need to bring them to book…”

Their colleagues were equally shattered. Sergeant Mlindiseni Ngobese from the Boksburg North Police station speaks of the moment that unfolded after the killing.

“I had just spoken to Batsha and they said they were still waiting for an ambulance. I told him to call the mortuary van as well so they can get there around the same time. While we were eating, we got a call from the community saying the police were being shot, at the same address Batsha and Malahlela were. We got there and saw sergeant Batsha and Malahlela lying there, lifeless. It was so painful.”

Bheki Xiba from the police union SAPU says police killings have become a pandemic. “The President said the killing of police officers amounts to treason. It is an attack on the state. We are calling on the community to assist in catching these criminals. They could be here. We need the community to protect the protectors. The killing of police officers has become a pandemic. It’s a pandemic.”

While Solly Mathe from POPCRU says the murders should be seen as treason as they lose members daily…

“It can’t be that police are killed each and every day. Police die with weapons that they can’t use. If you use a firearm at a police officer, you get dismissed, and you are investigated. They can’t exercise their duties. It can’t happen that way. We would rather defend our members in court. The killing of police officers is treason.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is angered by how the young officers were killed.

“These young people went there on a peaceful mission to provide a service to the community and there was nothing that provoked. They went there in a relaxed. It makes you angry. I’m still angry, I feel there are abantu abasijwayelayo. There is nobody who can tell me… arrest him no matter how it’s done. Don’t ask too many questions, when you find ask after. Police who are fighting in the ambit of the law must be protected. our system is too sympathetic to criminals than victims.”

Cele says the two officers will be granted official funerals. They will be buried this Saturday in Dawn Park and Kwa Thema in Ekurhuleni respectively.