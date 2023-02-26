The Independent National Electoral Commission in Nigeria has announced that the collation of presidential results will start Sunday evening.

INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement during the formal opening of the collation centre where the announcement of the presidential election will be made.

The country’s voting on Saturday was marred by long delays at polling stations as well as scattered reports of ballot-box snatching and attacks by armed men, especially in southern areas.

Yakubu says he’ll announce the final results and the winner at the centre in Abuja.

“From today, the collation centre is hereby declared open- until the final determination of the 2023- Presidential Elections. As soon as any of the scopes arrive, the process of collation will begin. Once the process begins, the collation centre will be open all day, and all night. I appeal to all political parties and media organisations to draw their figures only from the official results released by the commission.”

Video | Independent national electoral commission briefs media:

VIDEO | Nigeria Elections | Ballot counting continues with results to start coming in this evening: