Coligny teen’s mother sues farm workers for millions

The mother of 15-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu has filed a multi-million Rand civil lawsuit against two farm workers, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte. The two caught the boy stealing sunflower heads in 2017.

The civil claim is also against the company they worked for, Rietvlei Farm and the owner Fine Karstern. Mosweu died while the two men were transporting him to a local police station.

Schutte and Doorewaard were found guilty of the boy’s murder but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned their conviction and sentence three years ago.

Agnes Mosweu’s legal representative Godrich Gardee says, ”An arrestor has got a duty of care over an arrest and that was never done. They never paid attention to detail, a way a reasonable person would have done. There is a lot of omission and negligence in the way they conducted themselves. We are not in a position to say the rands and cents but we can safely say it’s over several millions of rands of damages, compensation that is being sought against the defendants.”