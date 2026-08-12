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Cold, rainy weather hits Mbombela street vendors hard

  • A street vendor
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Mthobisi Mkhaliphi

Street vendors in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, say the cold and rainy weather has had an adverse effect on their businesses. While some have decided not to work, others say they had a late start.

Those who braved the cold weather claim that customers have declined dramatically in the past two days.

“It’s very cold and our businesses are collapsing. No customers in town, even our colleagues are not here. Today I’ve come early in the morning, but since 7 o’clock until now I don’t have even a single cent. The people who have customers right now are the hair salons because they have heaters and comfortable chairs. But for us on the streets, it’s not easy, as customers avoid coming to the city when it’s cold.”

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