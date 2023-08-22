The first of two cold fronts this week have made landfall in the south western parts of the Western Cape bringing with it widespread showers, cold conditions and strong winds.

A forecaster at the Cape Town Weather Bureau, Khanyisa Makubalo, says the current cold front will spread along the South Coast on Wednesday before another cold front hits the Cape on Friday.

Rainfall chart for tomorrow, 23-08-2023. Isolated rain and showers are expected over the south western parts of the country, as well as along the east coast of KZN. pic.twitter.com/ARdhZdRwqG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 22, 2023

Makubalo says, “As a result, a yellow level 2, for damaging waves, is issued for the whole of the Western and Northern Cape coastline. While a yellow level 4, for strong winds, between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay coastline for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to make landfall early Friday morning which could yield similar conditions as to what we’re experiencing at the moment.”

Weather outlook for Friday, 25-08-2023. scattered to isolated rain and showers are expected over the south western parts of the country, with isolated showers/ thundershowers expected over the north eastern areas, otherwise, fine and warm to cool conditions are expected. pic.twitter.com/IvxHXb3QKY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 22, 2023