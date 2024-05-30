Cold front to hit Southwest regions of SA on Thursday: SAWS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for a cold front expected to hit the Southwestern regions of the country from Thursday.

Forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela says isolated thunderstorms are expected in some areas from tomorrow, with the possibility of heavy downpours in some locations.

“Sunday, we expect Gauteng province to be cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers expected that will be scattered in the centre of the Southern parts. On Monday, we see an improvement with just isolated showers expected over the Central and Eastern parts of Gauteng.”

🥶☔️🍃Weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday, 1 – 2 June 2024.

Central and southern areas of the country will result in cold, wet & windy conditions as there will be a Cut-off-Low over the western areas of the country, associated with a surface high over the southern areas. #saws pic.twitter.com/HTXWIC1plA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 30, 2024