The first of a series of cold fronts which made landfall in Cape Town overnight has brought relief to firefighters who have been trying to contain a mountain fire on the slopes of the Helderberg near Somerset West.

The fire ignited on the Lourensford Farm on Wednesday with strong winds spreading the flames to the local nature reserve and towards Stellenbosch.

⚠️Fire Update⚠️

📍#LourensfordFire

Efforts to suppress the fire are ongoing as it continues to burn fuelled by the wind. Newlands team has been moved to another flank that needed urgent attention within Lourensford. pic.twitter.com/sWLk63zMW6 — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 11, 2022

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, says an inspection will be done at first light to determine the day’s activities.

Several homes were gutted in Silverboomkloof Road and two firefighters had to be hospitalised after sustaining injuries on the Somerset West side of the mountain.