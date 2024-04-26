Cogta to launch Ikageng Light Industrial Park project 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng will today be joined by North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi at a ceremony to hand over the Ikageng Light Industrial Park project in Potchefstroom.

The project will see the refurbishment of six separate automobile workshops and the construction of modern workshops for artisans in the JB Marks Local Municipality.

This forms part of the District Development Model.

The department’s Legadima Leso says, “The Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng together with the Acting Premier of the North West, Nono Maloyi will handover Ikageng Light Industrial Park Phase 1 and Phase 2 officially to communities. This project, which cost over R53 million will benefit various organizations, small businesses and anyone looking for retail space to do business.”

-Reporting by Thabang Morutloa