CoGTA Minister raises alarm over 35 initiate deaths

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa has raised deep concerns over the loss of lives, and the number of incidents recorded during the 2026 winter initiation season.

The department says, as of July 12, 2026, a total of 35 initiates have lost their lives.

The highest death toll was recorded in Mpumalanga, with at least 17 initiates losing their lives. At least seven deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape, four in the North West, three in Limpopo and two in Gauteng and the Free State.

The department says at least 58 illegal initiation schools have been opened.

CoGTA spokesperson Pearl Maseko says the minister deems the situation unacceptable.

“The minister extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected, describing the situation as unacceptable. He urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children attend only legally registered initiation schools to safeguard their well-being. He warned that those operating illegal schools will face the full force of the law.”

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