Cogta assessing flood damage in Eastern Cape

Officials from the Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department are assessing the extent of damage that floods have caused in the province.

The officials and the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers are assisting the flood victims.

The floods have killed seven people including a three-year-old girl and displaced 2000 people.

The Department’s MEC Zolile Williams says the Kariega area has been hard hit.

“We have not yet determined the total cost of this disaster. Our community is close to 2000 plus/minus who have been displaced from their normal homes. But this disaster has also targeted informal settlements and some of those communities have been placed in churches community halls and pre-schools”

Furthermore, the South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rain that could result in the flooding of roads and informal settlements across the Western Cape today.

Areas expected to be affected include West Coast, Cape Winelands and Overberg.

Damaging winds have also been forecast between Cape Point, Cape Agulhas, and Plettenberg Bay.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre’s spokesperson Sonica Lategan says all departments are on standby to deal with eventualities.

