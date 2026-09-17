KZN COGTA activates disaster centre amid yellow level 4 warning

As heavy rains continue to fall in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, no serious incidents have been reported, says the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The department has activated its disaster joint operations centre after the South African Weather Service issued a warning of possible heavy rains for Thursday and Friday.

According to the yellow level 4 warning, the rain can lead to the flooding of roads and settlements in the south of the province and the Midlands.

COGTA spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi says no incidents have been reported so far.

Mngadi says, “The KZN Department of COGTA can confirm that as of Thursday morning there hasn’t been any serious incident that has been reported through our disaster management centres. However, we continue to encourage the community to exercise extreme caution as these heavy rains are still expected throughout the day on Thursday until Friday.”

“MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has activated disaster management teams in all the municipalities, particularly those in the coastal areas where these disruptive rains are expected to cause some serious damage,” says Mngadi.