Coetzee ruled out of second cricket Test against India

South African fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, has been ruled out of the second cricket Test against India, which starts on Wednesday in Newlands in Cape Town after developing pelvic inflammation.

The 23-year-old Coetzee experienced discomfort in his pelvis during the first test at Centurion, where the Proteas won by an innings and 32 runs and it got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the match.

He underwent scans yesterday, which revealed the extent of the injury.

He has been released from the squad as a precautionary measure and no replacement has been called up.