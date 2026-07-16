Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Coding, robotics to reach all primary schools in three years: Mhaule

Deputy Minister for Basic Education Dr Regina Mhaule interacts with officials during an official handover of the Artificial Intelligence Coding, and Robotics Program at Khusile Primary School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on 16 July 2026.
  • Deputy Minister for Basic Education Dr Regina Mhaule interacts with officials during an official handover of the Artificial Intelligence Coding, and Robotics Program at Khusile Primary School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on 16 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Eastern Cape Department of Education
SABC News

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Reginah Mhaule, says coding and robotics will form part of the curriculum at all primary schools within the next three years.

She was speaking at the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence, Coding and Robotics Centre worth R1.9 million at Khulile Primary School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The facility was donated by Isuzu Motors South Africa in partnership with the Sifiso Learning Group as part of Mandela Month.

Dr Mhaule says government, together with the private sector, is expanding coding and robotics to prepare learners for a technology-driven future.

“We are moving and in the next two to three years, all primary schools will have coding and robotics but now, almost two thirds of the schools in South Africa have coding and robotics, so we are looking forward to touching all our primary schools.”

-Report by Sisipho Ngcumbe

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News