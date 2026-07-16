Coding, robotics to reach all primary schools in three years: Mhaule

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Reginah Mhaule, says coding and robotics will form part of the curriculum at all primary schools within the next three years.

She was speaking at the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence, Coding and Robotics Centre worth R1.9 million at Khulile Primary School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The facility was donated by Isuzu Motors South Africa in partnership with the Sifiso Learning Group as part of Mandela Month.

Dr Mhaule says government, together with the private sector, is expanding coding and robotics to prepare learners for a technology-driven future.

“We are moving and in the next two to three years, all primary schools will have coding and robotics but now, almost two thirds of the schools in South Africa have coding and robotics, so we are looking forward to touching all our primary schools.”

-Report by Sisipho Ngcumbe